Latin American countries honor martyred Iran president at United Nations

DRAFT STATEMENT OF THE GROUP OF FRIENDS IN DEFENSE OF THE CHARTER OF THE UNITED NATIONS TO BE DELIVERED DURING THE PLENARY MEETING OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THE MEMORY OF H.E. MR. SEYYED EBRAHIM RAISI, LATE PRESIDENT OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

New York, 30 May 2024

Mr. President,

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has the honor to take the floor on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, whose Member States appreciate the convening of this plenary meeting to pay tribute to the late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a fellow member of our grouping.

Mr. President,

During these past weeks, the collective thoughts and prayers of the international community have been with the Iranian people and government, who tragically lost H.E. Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, late Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and other high-level officials, in an incident that occurred on 19 May 202, in the East Azarbaijan Province of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The world has honored the laudable services and contributions of these highly distinguished figures through numerous tributes to the Iranian people and government, including in this august meeting. In this context, the Member States of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations would like to join the international community in reiterating their profound condolences and sympathies to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of these revered and distinguished figures who lost their lives in this terrible helicopter crash incident.

Mr. President,

His Excellency Mr. Raisi was highly respected and immensely cherished by the Iranian people. He was tireless in serving the Iranian people, demonstrating exemplary devotion to the people of his beloved homeland and their wellbeing, and representing them with dignity, dedication, ethical principles, and cohesion. President Raisi demonstrated unwavering commitment to strengthening regional and international peace and security and cooperation, while also promoting the principle of good neighborliness, development, and resilience.

In realization of these goals, H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was a true champion of diplomacy and multilateralism, wielded his visions, experience, and skills so to advance stability, dialogue, mutual understating, and cooperation, both in the region and beyond. During these past week, millions of Iranians attended their funeral and honored and remembered them to attest that he, who faithfully serve a great nation, will not perish, but shall remain in the hearts and minds of his people.

Mr. President,

As we are mourning the passing of these great leaders and their companions, we appreciate their contributions, among others, to preserving, promoting and defending the prevalence and validity of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, as well as their commitment to building confidence and enhancing friendly relations among nations. We honor and remember their dedication to the just causes of human dignity, social justice and, most importantly in the midst of the current international juncture, their full and unconditional support to the just cause of Palestine. Their devoted efforts in promoting regional and international cooperation and strengthening international peace and security, which are indeed among the very purposes of the Charter of the United Nations, will always be remembered.

The Member States of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations elevate a prayer for the families and loved ones of the martyrs to find spiritual strength and peace at this time of grief and make vows for the legacy of late President Raisi and late Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian to perdure in time and serve as an inspiration to both present and future Iranian generations in their path towards prosperity and development.

Mr. President,

The collective thoughts and prayers of the Member States of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, and of the international community as a whole, are with the People and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Let us stand in full solidarity with them in these moments of sorrow and grief, while reassuring them of our full support as they will be soon initiating a process for electing a new President.

May their soul rest in eternal peace.

I thank you, Mr. President.

Mr. president, distinguished delegate

The Republic of Haiti has the Honour to deliver this statement on behalf the Latin American and Caribbean Group.

The Latin American and Caribbean Group expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the tragic loss of H.E. Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their companions in the helicopter crash that occurred on 19 May 2024. As we pay tribute to them, we would like to extend our solidarity and sympathy to their family.

We recall the dedication of President Raisi to multilateralism and international cooperation and the important role that he attached to the United Nations as a significant framework of cooperation and diplomacy as well as his endeavors in promoting friendly relations with other nations, enhancing economic development and regional cooperation.

We take note that he lost his life while tirelessly serving his people demonstrating his dedication to the wellbeing and success of the Iranian nation. We are confident that the Iranian people will overcome this tragedy and will continue their path of prosperity and development.

I thank you

