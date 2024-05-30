GRULAC honors martyred Iran president at United Nations

The full text of Haiti's representative at the UN is as follows:

Mr. President, distinguished delegate

The Republic of Haiti has the Honour to deliver this statement on behalf of the Latin American and Caribbean Group.

The Latin American and Caribbean Group expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the tragic loss of H.E. Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their companions in the helicopter crash that occurred on 19 May 2024. As we pay tribute to them, we would like to extend our solidarity and sympathy to their family.

We recall the dedication of President Raisi to multilateralism and international cooperation and the important role that he attached to the United Nations as a significant framework of cooperation and diplomacy as well as his endeavors in promoting friendly relations with other nations, enhancing economic development and regional cooperation.

We take note that he lost his life while tirelessly serving his people demonstrating his dedication to the wellbeing and success of the Iranian nation. We are confident that the Iranian people will overcome this tragedy and will continue their path of prosperity and development.

I thank you

2050