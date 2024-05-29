Millions join 'All Eyes on Rafah' campaign as Israeli attacks intensify

More than 39 million people from across the world, including many celebrities and influencers, have joined the campaign on Instagram over the past 24 hours to express outrage at the Israeli atrocities in Rafah.

The campaign, which uses an AI-created image of tents arranged form the words "All Eyes on Rafah", has gained momentum since an Israeli attack on a crowded tent camp in Rafah killed dozens of displaced Palestinians over the weekend.

American singer Kehlani Ashley Parrish, Egyptian singer Bushra Rozza, American actress Marcia Cross, an, Syrian singer Faia Younan, and British singer and actress Leona Lewis are among the international celebrities who have shared an image with the title "All Eyes on Rafah" on their Instagram pages.

Many famous Iranian actors and filmmakers, including Kamal Tabrizi, Parviz Parastui, Payman Maadi, Tannaz Tabatabaei and Amir Jafari, have also joined the campaign.

The campaign's slogan seems to have stemmed from a comment by Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization's representative in Palestine, who in February said "all eyes are on Rafah" days after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled his plan for the invasion of the city, where over half of the Gaza population had sought shelter.

Rafah is now facing a dire humanitarian crisis, widespread destruction and displacement due to the ongoing Israeli offensive.

The UN has warned that more than one million Palestinians have fled Rafah in three weeks and the remaining civilian population is in desperate need of food, water, shelter, and medical care.

