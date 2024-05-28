Supporters of Palestine in UK condemn Israel's crimes in Rafah

The participants from different walks of life and nationalities while waving Palestinian flags called for an end to the war in this region and the liberation of the occupied territories.

The protesters who flooded the street in front of the prime minister's office emphasized in their slogans the need to stop the sale of weapons to the Zionist regime and expel the ambassador of this regime from the British soil.

At the same time, civil activists and a number of members of the British Parliament expressed their sympathy for the oppressed Palestinian people and demanded the implementation of the orders of the International Criminal Court regarding the immediate cessation of the Gaza war and the arrest of Israeli leaders.

Emphasizing that the line of the British people is separate from its government, they called the Prime Minister of this country an accomplice of the criminal Zionist regime and the killer of the Palestinian people.

