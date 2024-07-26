Innocent blood never spares the oppressor: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks in a post on his X account on Thursday, a day after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech at the US Congress amid the applause of American lawmakers.

The crime of killing innocent people and homeless children cannot be ignored, nor can the criminal be purged with encouragement, Pezeshkian wrote.

"Innocent blood never spares the oppressor", he added in his post on his X account.

Iran's Pezeshkian in his remarks referred to the Holy Quran, "The wrongdoers will come to know what "evil" end they will meet", Holy Quran, Surah Al ashra, 26:227

