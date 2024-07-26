Iran hails Palestinian groups for Beijing Declaration

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said in a post on the social media on Friday that "As in the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran resolutely supports the Palestinian nation and the consensus of the Palestinian groups in confronting the occupation of the apartheid regime of Israel and their collective movement in the direction of exercising the fundamental right to self-determination, realizing the freedom of the entire historical land of Palestine and the formation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital Holy Quds".

In a rare show of unity, 14 Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, agreed on Monday in the Chinese capital of Beijing to achieve "a comprehensive national unity" under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The announcement was made in a joint statement at the conclusion of a two-day meeting in Beijing following China's invitation to intra-Palestinian talks.

The statement said the Palestinian groups "agreed on achieving a comprehensive national unity that includes all Palestinian factions within the frame of PLO, and on the commitment to the establishment of the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the UN resolutions and ensuring the right of return as based in resolution 194".

The Palestinian groups also agreed on "uniting national efforts" to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza and to resist attempts to expel Palestinians from their lands.

The Fatah Movement, Hamas Movement, Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), and other Palestinian groups took part in the talks.

Earlier in April, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Fatah and Hamas representatives held "consultations on advancing intra-Palestinian reconciliation and for in-depth and candid dialogue" in Beijing.

Before the April talks, the groups also met in Moscow in February.

