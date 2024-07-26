Hezbollah targets military base in northern Israel with drones

According to Lebanese media outlets, in a statement, the Lebanon-based group said it launched an “aerial attack using a squadron of precision-guided drones on the artillery position of Battalion 411 in Neve Ziv of the 288th Fire Brigade".

Hezbollah added that the attack “targeted the positions and deployments of Israeli officers and soldiers, hitting its targets accurately and causing confirmed casualties".

As of yet, there was no comment from Israel regarding Hezbollah’s statement.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon’s official news agency reported that an Israeli airstrike on the village of Rab El Thalathine killed one person and injured two others.

Fears have grown about a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of almost daily attacks.

