Babak Mahmoudi told IRNA on Sunday that the cargo train was derailed on the way to Turkey at 09:20 local time in Qatur city.

According to Mahmoudi, two people were injured in the incident.

Paramedic groups have been dispatched to the scene and technical teams are clearing the railway to resume its activities, this official added.

Qatur is a city in, and the capital of, Qatur District of Khoy County, West Azerbaijan province, Iran.

6125**4354