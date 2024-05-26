Iran opens major railway link between Yazd, Fars provinces

The railway is one of the most important railway projects in Iran in the north-south railway corridor.

The route includes 270 km of mainline with 11 stations. The speed of passenger trains on the railway will be 160 km per hour while the speed of a freight train will be 120 km per hour.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash attended the inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

During the event, the official said that rail and road transit grew by 57% in the first two months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20) compared to the same period last year.

