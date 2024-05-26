May 26, 2024, 12:56 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85489719
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran opens major railway link between Yazd, Fars provinces

May 26, 2024, 12:56 PM
News ID: 85489719
Iran opens major railway link between Yazd, Fars provinces

Yazd, IRNA — Iran has inaugurated a main railway link between the central province of Yazd and the southern province of Fars.

The railway is one of the most important railway projects in Iran in the north-south railway corridor.

The route includes 270 km of mainline with 11 stations. The speed of passenger trains on the railway will be 160 km per hour while the speed of a freight train will be 120 km per hour.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash attended the inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

During the event, the official said that rail and road transit grew by 57% in the first two months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20) compared to the same period last year.

7129**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .