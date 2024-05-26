People of West Bank, Lebanon celebrate capture of Israeli forces

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, jubilant people in the Lebanese cities of Doura and Tyre, and in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain al-Hilweh, Nahr al-Bared, al-Bass and al-Rashidiyah in Lebanon have taken to the streets and celebrated the capture of Zionist troops by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas resistance movement.

People in the occupied West Bank also poured onto the streets to celebrate after mosques called on the Palestinians to rejoice the moment.

The military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, announced that Al-Qassam fighters carried out a complex operation in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday evening and confronted members of an Israeli unit, leaving all of its members dead, wounded and captured.

“The enemy government is moving from failure to failure, and our mujahideen continue to teach the occupation lessons in the battlefields, and the latest chapter of failure is what the enemy forces did in Jabalia and Rafah,” Abu Ubaida said.

The Yemeni Ansarullah movement congratulated the event, saying that the Al-Qassam Brigades brought pride to the Islamic Ummah and astonished the entire world with their patience, steadfastness, and victories.

In a statement, it added that the operation was only one of the courageous attacks that inflicted a heavy blow upon the Zionist enemy and was in line with the Palestinians’ legitimate rights to respond to the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

