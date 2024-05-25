May 25, 2024, 7:41 PM
Hezbollah targets Zionist Merkava tank

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has announced it has targeted a Merkava tank of the Zionist Army in the Palestinian territories currently under Israel's occupation, local media reported.

Al Ahd news cited a statement by Hezbollah on Sunday which said the targeting of the Zionist tank followed the monitoring of a base of the regime.

The tank has been reportedly hit in an ambush of Hezbollah forces.

Hezbollah statement said that the tank was carrying a number of Zionist soldiers who were killed or injured.

Ever since the launch of the Zionist invasion against the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah forces began targeting Zionist bases to ease the pressure of the regime on the Gazan people.

