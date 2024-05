Abdul Latif Rashid arrived in Tehran on Saturday while heading a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to the late Iranian officials.

Supreme Leader received Iraqi PM in Tehran

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Shia’ Al Sudani paid a visit to Tehran to express his condolences in a meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the government and nation of Iraq.

