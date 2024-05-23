Yemen’s Houthis using weapons that reach the Mediterranean Sea, US says

IRNA reported citing Bloomberg on Thursday that the US government is concerned about the Houthis in Yemen having the capability to expand their attacks on shipping from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to the Mediterranean Sea.

An official, who requested anonymity, revealed that the Houthis have access to advanced weaponry and have deployed anti-ship ballistic missiles in an unprecedented manner.

The report also stated that the Houthis have announced their intention to broaden their attacks on ships allied with the Zionist regime to the eastern Mediterranean.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 35,562 people and wounded another 79,652 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of the Zionist regime.

