Iran’s acting president meets Tajik president, Egyptian FM

The meetings took place in Tehran on Wednesday as senior diplomats from different countries are in the Iranian capital to attend a funeral ceremony for Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Mokhber said that the expansion of relations with Islamic, neighboring, and like-minded countries is among the main achievements of the martyred president.

The Tajik president, for his part, said that the late President Raisi was a skilled president who will never be forgotten by the people and government of Tajikistan.

In another meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the Iranian acting president referred to the efforts by the late President Raisi and foreign minister Amirabdollahian in providing support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

He also highlighted the need for the revival of ties with Cairo in different cultural, political and economic areas.

In the meantime, the Egyptian foreign minister said he was sure that Iran will pass behind these difficult days.

He voiced his country’s willingness to give a boost to relations with Iran.

