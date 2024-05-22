Sri Lankan president pays tribute to Iran’s late President Raisi

The Sri Lankan president came to the Iranian embassy in Colombo on Wednesday and signed a memorial book to honor the late President Raisi and his companions.

He sympathized with the Iranian ambassador over the sad incident which claimed the lives of eight people, including President Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Iranian embassy in Brunei Darussalam has also opened a memorial book in honor of the late President Raisi.

Secretary General of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam (NCCIBD) Haji Abdul Halim bin Saim signed the memorial book on behalf of the country’s private sector.

A number of Columbo-based foreign ambassadors have also signed the memorial book.

A memorial book has also been opened in the Iranian embassy in Caracas.

