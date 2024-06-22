Iran's Space Agency plans to launch 2 satellites in July

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Salarieh said that the compatibility and joint testing of the satellites and their launchers are currently underway. However, he cautioned that such technical testing is highly "sensitive" and might lead to delays in the planned launches due to unexpected technical issues.

The official revealed that around 30 satellites are currently in the design and development stages, adding that such projects typically span a timeframe of around two years or more. Among the satellites in the works are Nahid-3, Pars-3, two radar satellites, Pars-2, and an upgraded version of Pars-1, he said.

The official expressed confidence that the Pars-2 satellite and the upgraded Pars-1 model will be unveiled and ready for launch this calendar year, which ends on March 20, 2025.

Salarieh also announced that Iran's first radar satellite project will be completed next year. Additionally, he said that the test models of Iran's first satellite system project named after the martyred anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, are in the final stages of development and will be ready to launch this year.

Emphasizing the importance of thorough testing, Salarieh stated that the ISA aims to achieve a 100% success rate before proceeding with any launch. He noted that even if the success probability is estimated at 99% during the testing phase, the agency will keep repeating the tests until a 100% confidence level is achieved before initiating the actual launch.

4353**2050