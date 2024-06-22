Jun 22, 2024, 8:37 PM
Power generation at Iran’s thermal sector up by 9.364 GW in 3 years

Power generation at Iran's thermal sector up by 9.364 GW in 3 years

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is generating 9.364 GW more thermal power than that generated before the inauguration by the late President Ebrahim Raisi some three years ago, according to an energy official.

Hadi Modaqeq, the director of planning bureau of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company, made the remarks while inaugurating a development project at a thermal power plant in the country's central province of Yazd on Saturday.

The official put the country's aggregate thermal power generation at 76 GW.

He added that presently 630 thermal power generation facilities are operating in 145 Iranian power plants, being responsible for 94% of the energy needed by Iranian consumers.

