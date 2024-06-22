Yemen says USS Eisenhower hit by ballistic missiles

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman said that USS Eisenhower was targeted “directly” by several ballistic and cruise missiles.

In an unprecedented operation, the naval forces of the Yemeni army also targeted Transworld Navigator Ship in the Arabian Sea with several ballistic missiles, Saree said.

In both operations, the targets were hit directly and precisely, he added.

The spokesman stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to carry out their military operations in support of the Palestinian people until the Israeli regime stops its aggression and lifts its siege of Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target hostile foreign military forces in the Red and Arabian seas in response to the aggression against Yemen, he added.

The Arab country, since mid-November, has been launching attacks on Israeli ships or vessels heading for ports in the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the war on Gaza.

Yemen has continued with its military operations against Israeli-linked ships in the high seas despite joint airstrikes ongoing by the US and the UK on Yemeni soil since mid-January.

The Arab country says the airstrikes are only aimed at giving more support to the Israeli regime.

9341**4194