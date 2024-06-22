USS Eisenhower to leave Red Sea

"Aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) is set to depart the Red Sea while a carrier currently on station in the Pacific is planned to head to the Middle East to continue a U.S. presence mission in the region," USNI News quoted an informed source as saying.

"While Ike and its cruiser escort will transit to the Mediterranean Sea, the destroyer escorts will stay in U.S. 5th Fleet," it added.

"Additionally, flight spotters tracked Eisenhower’s C-2A Greyhound detachment flying from the U.S. 5th Fleet base in Bahrain to the Mediterranean," it noted.

According to the American media, Ike’s departure comes as tensions between Lebanon-based group Hezbollah and Israel have escalated over the past couple of days.

This is while the informed source said that the Ike’s move was not related to the recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

USS Eisenhower which has been stationed in the Red Sea as part of a mission to protect Israel and its allies’ interests in the region amid Israel’s war on Gaza may have been damaged by an attack by Yemeni forces, the content of a post on MenchOsint X shows.

“I'm seriously waiting for the US Navy's C2 Grumman to take off from Jeddah for the USS Eisenhower, which it left on Friday 31st ... Then I will confirm that the carrier's deck is ok,” said the post.

It said that the US warship normally processes two flights per day.

It came after Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement said on May 31 that it had launched a missile attack in the direction of the USS Eisenhower as part of its pro-Palestine, anti-US and anti-British campaign in regional waters.

