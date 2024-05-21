Kazakh president visits Iran embassy to condole Raisi passing

Tokayev visited the Iranian embassy in Astana on Tuesday and signed the memorial book commemorating Iranian martyr President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Expressing his condolences for the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage, he described Raisi as an outstanding statesman who dedicated himself to serving the Iranian nation, improving the well-being of his people, and maintaining stability in the region.

Tokayev also commended Raisi's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and promote peace in the international arena.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday, when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

