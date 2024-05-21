Safari deputizes for late Iranian FM Amirabdollahian in SCO meeting

Amirabdollahian, the former foreign minister who was martyred along with President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19, was to attend the OIC foreign ministers’ council in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday as the Islamic Republic’s member of the organization for the first time.

It was in July 2023 that the Islamic Republic of Iran became a permanent member of the SCO.

The participants in the SCO meeting in Astana are to discuss the international and regional issues, the security questions, and the expansion of cooperation within the framework of the organization’s cultural, economic, trade, and political regulations.

The SCO foreign ministers’ council is slated for today (May 21).

Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, has been martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage including Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwest province of East Azerbaijan on Sunday.

