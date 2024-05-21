Iran's FM caretaker holds phone calls with Jordanian, Turkish, Saudi FMs

During his telephone conversation with Safadi, Bagheri stressed the importance of joint efforts to be made by Iran, Jordan and other Islamic countries to halt the Gaza war immediately without any pre-conditions and extend support to the Palestinian nation.

Safadi forwarded a message of condolence from King of Jordan to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei over the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage in northwest Iran.

He said his country sympathizes with the Iranian nation and government over the sad incident.

He then talked of his continuous interactions with Hossein Amirabdollahian – who was martyred along with President Raisi – and expressed his country’s willing to continue consultations with the Islamic Republic to serve both nations’ interests and help establishment of peace and stability in the region.

About the latest developments in Palestine, the Jordanian foreign minister said his country prioritizes the issue of Palestine and stresses the need to make diplomatic efforts to stop war and genocide in Gaza.

Also during his talks with Fidan, Bagheri underlined the importance of continuing cooperation between Iran and Turkiye as two great countries in the Islamic World to cease genocidal acts committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinians.

Fidan, for his part, offered condolence to the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his companions.

The Turkish foreign minister said the current brotherly and friendly relations between Ankara and Tehran are due to the effective role played by Iran’s Raisi and Amirabdollahian.

He further called for the continued cooperation among the two neighboring countries to support the Palestinians and cease genocide in Gaza.

The Turkish foreign minister also invited Bagheri to attend the upcoming D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation’s extraordinary meeting to be held in Turkiye with the participation of foreign ministers of the member countries.

Also over the phone with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Bagheri thanked Riyadh for its messages of condolence over the death of the Iranian president and his entourage.

Bagheri expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia would bring stability and security to the region; the cooperation which revived after the determination of the two countries’ leaders and due to joint efforts made by the late foreign minister and his Saudi counterpart.

For his part, bin Farhan extended sympathy from the Saudi king and the Saudi crown prince to the Iranian nation and government and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei over the martyrdom of the Iranian president and his companions.

Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, has been martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwest province of East Azerbaijan on Sunday.

1483**9417