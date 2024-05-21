Iran names its caravan for Olympics ‘Khadem-ol Reza’ to respect Pres Raisi

The NOCI executive committee was scheduled to decide on the name of its Olympic caravan on May 21, but the meeting was postponed to the next week after the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage, IRNA reported on Monday.

The name was chosen to commemorate the services provided by President Raisi, head of the NOCI Mahmoud Khosravi-Vafa said in a sports program on Channel 3 of the Iranian TV.

Up until today, Iran has managed to secure 34 quotas for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris slated for July.

