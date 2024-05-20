Iran announces Wednesday off for Raisi’s funeral

He noted that a funeral will also be held for President Raisi in South Khorasan Province on Thursday and he will be laid to rest in his hometown Mashhad on the same day.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is said to say prayers on the body of the president and other martyrs of the crash in Tehran on Wednesday.

A ceremony is currently underway in downtown Tehran where a large crowd of Raisi’s lovers are mourning his martyrdom.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

