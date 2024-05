The commemoration ceremony for the prominent poet was held coincidently with an international conference on him.

At the ceremony, Imanipour appreciated the character of Pyragy and pointed to considerable cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Ashgabat opened a park and unveiled a bust of the Iranian-Turkmen poet, Magtymguly Pyragy (1724 – 1807), and simultaneously held a commemoration ceremony on him.

