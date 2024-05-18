Protecting security, investors, entrepreneurs prosecutor's responsibility: Iran

Addressing the 5th Meeting of Attorneys/Prosecutors General of the ECO Member States in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Movahedi Azad said that technical, legal, and judicial cooperation between ECO members can pave the way for developing political, commercial, and economic cooperation of the members.

Comprehensive and coherent strategies between countries can prevent the growth of organized crimes and, in the long run, alleviate them, he noted.

He added that the mechanism of legal and judicial cooperation between ECO member states requires two preconditions: first, the development of a comprehensive legal framework, including the approval of criminal and procedural regulations in the field of judicial assistance and the extradition of criminals and the transfer of convicts, which fortunately has been approved by some members; second, establishment of an efficient law enforcement institution to have coordinating systems in the implementation of approved agreements, as well as to explain methods for the development of judicial cooperation is necessary.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Tajikistan Yusuf Rahmon, Movahedi Azad said that Iran is ready to further expand legal and judicial cooperation with Tajikistan.

He stressed reinforcing the cooperation of the prosecutor's offices of the ECO member countries in fighting terrorism, extremism, organized crimes, and drug trafficking.

The US and the Zionist regime, as the leaders of terrorist groups, seek to advance their illegitimate interests in Islamic countries, he stated.

In the meantime, Rahmon said that countering such terrorist acts that are aimed at disrupting the relations between friendly countries requires more serious cooperation of the relevant institutions.

