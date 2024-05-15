Raisi: Palestinians’ resistance deserves accurate, artistic narration

In a meeting with a group of prominent writers and literary and cultural figures of the Islamic world, who have traveled to Iran to participate in the 35th Tehran International Book Fair, President Raisi said on Wednesday that the enemy is seeking to direct global public opinion through its media empire and fake news concerning the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

“The perseverance, resistance and belief in God of the Palestinian nation and the endeavors of the Resistance Front calls for an accurate and artistic narrative that requires the concerted efforts of poets, writers and cultural figures of the Islamic world in this cognitive and cultural war,” he noted.

The president also pointed out that the issue of Palestine has become the first issue of all the Muslims and freedom-seeking nations of the world, calling this unprecedented unity the basis of the final victory of the Palestinian nation.

“Despite the enemy’s efforts to induce despair among the Islamic Ummah, the perseverance and resistance of the awakened and freedom-seeking nations in the face of the historical oppression against the oppressed people of Gaza promises that the victory of the Palestinian nation and the destruction of the criminal Zionist regime are certain,” he added.

4354**9417