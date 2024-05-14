May 14, 2024, 11:52 PM
President Raisi: Today, world wants rule of a just system in world

Mashhad, IRNA - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that today, the world does not consider the system that rules the world to be just because of the crimes of the Zionist regime, and they believe that this system should be transformed and become a system that demands global justice.

"Today, the world of humanity has realized that the Zionist regime is a cancerous tumor and this tumor must be destroyed so that not only the Middle East region but the world can achieve peace and security," the Iranian president said.

The Iranian president said that today, the western and eastern universities want the freedom of Palestine and the defense of the oppressed in Gaza and shout against the oppressors to end Zionism.

Raisi stated that the blood of Gaza children can end in revenge against the pharaohs of the time, like the story of Pharaoh and Prophet Moses (pbuh).

"We have no doubt that the blood of 15,000 Palestinian children, which was shed on the ground, will end the lives of the Zionists and make the current world order just," he added.

