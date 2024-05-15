Iraqi official: Tehran Int’l Book Fair most distinctive in region

“We were invited by the Islamic Republic of Iran and this is the first time we are participating in the Tehran International Book Fair,” Thaer Al-Asami told IRNA.

He added that the Iraqi publishers have showcased books in various genres including novels and stories, as well as books for children from 4 to 7 years old.

The Union of Iraqi Publishers has participated in the Tehran Book Fair with 20 publishers, he added.

This exhibition is one of the most beautiful ones in terms of publications, area, and number of participants compared to other exhibitions in West Asia, he stated.

He highlighted the commonalities between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, saying that the Iraqi delegation’s participation is aimed at exchanging cultural values.

The Tehran International Book Fair kicked off on May 8 and will run for 10 days.

