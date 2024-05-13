May 13, 2024, 11:37 AM
Supreme Leader tours Tehran book fair

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has toured the 35th edition of the Tehran International Book Fair.

Ayatollah Khamenei toured various sections of the exhibition on Monday morning and talked to publishers and book readers.

Tehran International Book Fair kicked off on May 8 and will run for 10 days.

