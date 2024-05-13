Supreme Leader tours Tehran book fair

Ayatollah Khamenei toured various sections of the exhibition on Monday morning and talked to publishers and book readers.
Tehran International Book Fair kicked off on May 8 and will run for 10 days.
6125**9417
Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has toured the 35th edition of the Tehran International Book Fair.
