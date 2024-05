The police forces in the province of Tehran could identify a drug-trafficking gang engaged in importing narcotics to the country, Salehi said on Wednesday.

The members of the gang transported the narcotics to the capital city to be distributed across the country, he added.

During the operation, 400 kg of methamphetamine was confiscated, he stated.

Police also arrested two smugglers of the organized gang, he further noted.

7129**9417