
Iran announces top chemists of year

Tehran, IRNA — The Iranian Chemistry Society has announced the top chemists of the year from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024.

The 22nd Iranian Chemistry Congress kicked off at the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST) in Tehran.

During the three-day event, outstanding chemists in the majors of physical chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, and analytical chemistry were introduced.

Professor Mostafa Habibi Khorasani from the province of Sistan and Balochestan received honors in the field of physical chemistry.

Professor Shayasteh Dadfarnia from the University of Yazd was recognized for her contributions to analytical chemistry.

In organic chemistry, Sadeq Rostamnia from the University of Science and Technology was honored.

Hadi Kargar from the University of Ardakan was selected as the best chemist in inorganic chemistry.

Researchers submitted papers to the congress secretariat covering topics such as physical chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, applied chemistry, analytical chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and phytochemistry and biochemistry.

