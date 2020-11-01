Iran Univ of Medical Sciences among top 500 in world

The ranking of Iranian Univeristy of Medical Sciences was announced by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.

Times thematic areas include medicine (clinical, preclinical, and health), life sciences (biology, sport sciences, agriculture) Physical sciences (physics, astronomy, chemistry) Psychology, economics and commerce, education, law, social sciences, technology engineering, computer science, and arts and humanities.

The Times International website, with its 5 decades of experience is an important analytical source for the world's educational indicators.

