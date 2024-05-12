Iran FM stresses dialogues to boost regional cooperation

During the speech at the third meeting of Iranian-Arab dialogues, which was held under the initiative of the Strategic Council of Foreign Relations, I emphasized that we have passed the stage of Iran-Arab dialogues and now we are in the stage of regional dialogues and beyond as well as regional cooperation, Amirabdollahian wrote on his X social media cited by IRNA.

I considered elite meetings and discussions of scholars and intellectuals of the region as an effective way to purify minds and thoughts from erroneous and baseless perceptions about each other, he said in his post.

Amirabdollahian stated that Iran is determined to promote and deepen understanding and empathy between regional countries and, the government's decisive approach in highlighting the neighborhood policy is aimed at understanding this fundamental point.

I pointed to Iran’s strategy which is based on sustainable development and security, convergence and regional cooperation, and called it a necessity to end the occupation and disarm the Zionist regime of nuclear weapons in order to fully realize peace, stability and security in West Asia, the top Iranian diplomat said.

In his post, Amirabdollahian also talked about Tehran-Cairo relations.

At the end of an exclusive interview, I made it clear that our negotiations with Sameh Shoukry are heading forward within the framework of an agreement between the presidents of Iran and Egypt to improve relations between the two countries.

We have taken joint steps and we will continue this right path together. A strategic look at regional dialogue and cooperation includes a wide spectrum in the Islamic and Arab world, including Egypt, the Iranian foreign minister added.

