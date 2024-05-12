Iran Red Crescent Society ready to send aid to flood-hit Afghanistan

According to its inherent duty, the IRCS will be ready to send relief and rescue teams to the neighboring country if the ruling government in Afghanistan asks, the deputy head of the IRCS for international affairs Razieh Alishvandi said on Sunday.

Floods have killed hundreds of people in Afghanistan and destroyed many houses there, she noted.

Based on reports, more than 300 people have been killed after devastating floods and torrents of water swept through Afghanistan’s cities and villages, while dozens were missing and many houses were destroyed.

