Iran extends sympathy to flood-stricken people in Afghanistan

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has extended a message of condolence to the families of flood victims in neighboring Afghanistan.

In a message released on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani expressed deep sorrow to the officials and the great nation of Afghanistan over the flood which has claimed the lives of more than 300 people.

Kanaani also wished patience for the families of the victims as well as quick recovery for the injured.

According to reports, more than 300 have been killed after devastating floods and torrents of water swept through Afghanistan’s cities and villages, while dozens were missing and many houses were destroyed.

