Israel should respect int’l humanitarian law: European Council Pres.

We ask the Israeli regime to respect international humanitarian law and refrain from conducting ground invasion pf Rafah, Michel wrote on his X social media account according to Al Jazeera.

He reiterated the European Union’s position on the two-state solution to solve the Palestinian issue and said: "All efforts must be continued to achieve a lasting ceasefire."

He also touched on the latest UN General Assembly's vote on a draft resolution regarding Palestine's full UN membership and said that that the creation of an independent Palestinian state is the key to establishing lasting peace and security in the region.

The resolution proposed by a group of Arab countries was approved by 143 yes votes on Friday local time in the General Assembly, which gives Palestine special rights and privileges and asks the Security Council to reconsider the request of Palestine to become the 194th member of the United Nations.

Palestine, which is currently a non-member observer, has been trying for years to become a full member of the UN, an effort that was vetoed by the United States in the Security Council last month.

