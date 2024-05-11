15 major contracts signed on last day of Iran Oil Show

The 28th edition of Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition – also known as Iran Oil Show – came to and end on Saturday.

On the last day of the event, some $1.1 billion worth of contracts were signed by the Oil Ministry, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), and the Scientific, Technological and Knowledge-based Department of the Presidential Office with domestic companies.

The contracts included 11 first production contracts worth $580 million and four other contracts for indigenizing oil industry equipment valued at over $520 million.

A 200-million-dollar contract signed between the Scientific, Technological and Knowledge-based Department of the Presidential Office and Sepahan Oil Company was about developing knowledge-based economy in refining industries, renewable energies and related areas.

