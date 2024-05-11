Israel was never so isolated in its fake history: Iran’s Kanaani

Kanaani said in a Saturday post on the X platform that the United States was also becoming more and more isolated in the world by continuing to offer blind support to the Israeli regime and its brutal war against Gaza.

“The unanimous vote of the international community to support Palestine’s full membership in the UN is clearly a sign of the isolation of the Zionist regime and the US,” he said in the post which was written in Farsi.

Some 143 countries voted on Friday to approve a draft resolution submitted to the UNGA by a group of Arab countries on Palestine's full membership in the UN.

The resolution gives Palestine special rights and privileges and asks the UN Security Council to reconsider the request of Palestine to become UN’s 194th member.

