Positive outcomes already emerging following visa cancelation with neighbors: Iranian official

Bikdeli was speaking on Monday in Tehran on the sidelines of an exhibition on foreign policy achievements made by the outgoing 13th administration over the past three years.

He said that the foreign ministry took measures aimed at facilitating consular affairs with neighboring countries, including visa cancelation for nationals of some of those countries to visit Iran.

The official did not specify the countries whose nationals are allowed to take visa-free trips to Iran, but said that the measure has already had positive outcomes regarding what he called “economic and neighborliness diplomacy”.

The diplomat elaborated on the foreign ministry consular sections’ measures in other areas such as services offered to Iranian expats including those in the US and Canada.

He said that extensive efforts have been made to facilitate affairs of the expats in the two North American countries, including visa issuance online.

As to Iranians imprisoned in other countries, Bikdeli said that the foreign ministry of the 13th administration made great efforts to uphold their rights. He referred to the case of Hamid Nouri, who was released from Swedish jail on June 8, as one of examples in that regard.

