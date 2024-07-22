US dispatches arms to Tel Aviv concurrent with Netanyahu's visit to Washington

According to the Zionist regime's Channel 12, an American cargo plane carrying weapons and ammunition entered the occupied territories of Palestine on Monday morning concurrent with the departure of the prime minister to Washington.

Since the onset of the Zionist regime's genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, the US administration has provided the regime with all-out military, political, and economic support to the regime.

Many shipments of weapons, including heavy multi-ton bombs, have entered the occupied territories so far, which have been used in attacks on residential areas in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Palestinian civilians have been martyred or wounded as a result of the bombs dropped on Gaza.

The US Department of Defense publicly announced in April that since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, more than 50,000 M795 155mm artillery shells have been sent to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Pentagon also declared that during this period, it had delivered 30,000 M4 detonators for howitzers, as well as thousands of artillery shells and tank shells to the Israeli regime.

Despite the fact that the UN Security Council issued resolutions to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities against the residents of the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv continues to wage the genocidal war against Gazans.

At least 38,983 people have been killed and 89,727 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.

