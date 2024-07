Raad's funeral ceremony is slated for Wednesday (July 24) at 9:30 am.

He began his acting career in the 1970s. His physique, appearance, and performance made him one of Iran’s top box office actors during those years.

He then stayed away from cinema for about two decades but returned to act in several movies and TV series.

About a year ago, Raad was injured in an accident. Although he was under treatment for a year, there were complications in the last two months.

