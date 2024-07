Iran’s volleyball players, who have traveled to Surabaya, Indonesia, to participate in the Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship, continued their training under the supervision of the team’s head coach, Gholamreza Momeni-Moghadam. They played three matches against the national teams of Indonesia and Australia, and Samator’s juniors. The 22nd Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship will be held from July 23-30 with the participation of 16 teams.