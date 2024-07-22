Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to release imprisoned Hajj pilgrim

The ministry’s director general for consular affairs Alireza Mahmoudi on Monday met with Saudi Ambassador to Tehran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi to discuss Khazaee’s case.

The Iranian official called for his release, citing his family’s concern.

The meeting took place two days after Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bikdeli met with Khazaee’s mother and other family members in Tehran.

Bikdeli assured them that the Foreign Ministry and Iranian diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia will continue to follow up on their son’s case until he is released from prison.

Mohammad Khazaee was arrested on June 19 during the Hajj pilgrimage.

