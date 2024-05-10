May 11, 2024, 12:13 AM
55 missiles, rockets fired from Lebanon at northern occupied Palestine

Tehran, IRNA - Zionist media reported that 55 missiles and rockets were fired from southern Lebanon to northern occupied Palestine.

According to Al-Mayadin network, the media of the Zionist regime announced that as a result of these missiles hitting the settlement of "Kariat Shmoune", heavy damages were caused to the houses and infrastructure of this settlement.

The Zionist media also reported on the efforts of firefighters to put out the fire caused by the fall of these missiles in Kiryat Shmoune.

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon announced in a statement that in response to the Zionist regime's repeated attacks on Lebanese cities and villages and the targeting of civilians, it targeted Kiryat Shmouneh with Katyushas.

