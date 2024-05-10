'Iran, Venezuela can expand ties in nuclear medicine'

Quintero made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the sideline of the first International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (ICNST).

Referring to the expansion of mutual ties between Tehran and Caracas, he stressed the necessity of cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear field to help the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Iran's significant progress in peaceful nuclear programs has created this possibility in the field of nuclear medicine, radiopharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology, which can be a significant help for the treatment of dangerous diseases such as cancer, he said.

The ICNST kicked off in Isfahan, central Iran, on Monday (May 10, 2024).

