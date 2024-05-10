May 10, 2024, 2:03 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85472090
T T
4 Persons

Tags

'Iran, Venezuela can expand ties in nuclear medicine'

May 10, 2024, 2:03 PM
News ID: 85472090
'Iran, Venezuela can expand ties in nuclear medicine'

Tehran, IRNA – The director of the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC), Alberto Quintero, has said that Tehran and Caracas can expand mutual ties in the field of nuclear medicine.

Quintero made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the sideline of the first International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (ICNST).

Referring to the expansion of mutual ties between Tehran and Caracas, he stressed the necessity of cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear field to help the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Iran's significant progress in peaceful nuclear programs has created this possibility in the field of nuclear medicine, radiopharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology, which can be a significant help for the treatment of dangerous diseases such as cancer, he said.

The ICNST kicked off in Isfahan, central Iran, on Monday (May 10, 2024).

6125**9417

4 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .