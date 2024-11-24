Gunman killed after opening fire near Israeli embassy in Jordan

The gunman had fired at a police patrol in the Rabiah neighborhood of Amman and injured three policemen, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media.

Jordanian police had cordoned off an area near the Israeli embassy after gunshots were heard, according to witnesses, who also said police and ambulances rushed to the neighborhood.

The vicinity of the Israeli embassy in Amman is a flashpoint for frequent demonstrations against the occupying regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Anti-Israel sentiments run high in Jordan, as many of the Arab country’s 12 million citizens are of Palestinian origin.

The Israeli war, which began on October 7 last year, has so far killed 44,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

More than 104,000 others have also been injured in the ongoing assault, according to figures released by the Health Ministry in the enclave.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its deadly war on Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) also recently issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant.

4354**9417