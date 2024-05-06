AEOI chief meets Saudi envoy, elaborates on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program

Eslami met with Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi on Monday in the city of Isfahan where the First International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technology (ICNST) is held on May 6-8.

The Iranian official told the Saudi diplomat, who attended the conference, that the Islamic Republic seeks to attain modern technologies and has managed to make significant achievements in that regard.

Eslami also said that Iran is ready to have cooperation with Saudi Arabia in developing modern technologies as the Arab country seeks to attain such technologies as well.

He further elaborated on different fields of nuclear technology, which Iran has developed for peaceful purposes, and briefed the Saudi diplomat on the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog over its nuclear activities.

The ambassador, on his part, said that Iran is a friendly and brotherly neighboring country of Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that bilateral cooperation on peaceful nuclear activities is expanded.

