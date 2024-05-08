Int’l nuclear conf. countered campaign against Iran nuclear industry: AEOI chief

Eslami made the comment on Wednesday afternoon at the closing ceremony of the three-day conference held in the historical city of Isfahan.

He said that Iran has managed to make significant progress in its nuclear industry despite difficulties created by arrogant powers which he said have dominance on international bodies.

The official also said that the AEOI is determined to continue efforts for making further progress in accordance with pieces of advice by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Javad Karimi-Sabet, head of the Iranian Nuclear Society, also addressed the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technology (ICNST).

He hailed the conference as a historical event in Iran’s nuclear industry, as it included more than a dozen panels of experts and attracted a large number of participants including academics and students.

Karimi-Sabet said that the conference provided opportunities of collaboration between universities and industries, which he said help the two sides create a roadmap for future plans.

The ICNST and the 30th edition of the National Nuclear Conference were held on May 6-8.

