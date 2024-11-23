Nov 24, 2024, 1:55 AM
Zionist warplanes target Syria-Lebanon border crossing

Tehran, IRNA- Israeli has carried out aerial attacks on the Josiah crossing in the Qusayr region on the Lebanese-Syrian border part of the regime’s ongoing aggression against the two Arab countries.

According to IRNA, the official Syrian news agency (SANA) confirmed the Saturday’s attack on an area located in the countryside of Homs province.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen also reported that Israeli warplanes bombed the areas around the towns of Josiah and Al-Nizariyah in the Qusayr region on the Syrian border.

The crossing is located in the Lebanese province of Baalbek al-Hermel (northeastern Lebanon) and the Qusayr region in Homs, Syria.

The Josiah crossing on the shared Syria-Lebanon border had suspended operations as a result of previous Israeli attacks on the area.

The director of the crossing, announced that the latest Israeli attack caused material damage to the crossing.

