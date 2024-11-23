Zionist warplanes target Syria-Lebanon border crossing

According to IRNA, the official Syrian news agency (SANA) confirmed the Saturday’s attack on an area located in the countryside of Homs province.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen also reported that Israeli warplanes bombed the areas around the towns of Josiah and Al-Nizariyah in the Qusayr region on the Syrian border.

The crossing is located in the Lebanese province of Baalbek al-Hermel (northeastern Lebanon) and the Qusayr region in Homs, Syria.

The Josiah crossing on the shared Syria-Lebanon border had suspended operations as a result of previous Israeli attacks on the area.

The director of the crossing, announced that the latest Israeli attack caused material damage to the crossing.

4399